With the 2022 Senior TT race due away this afternoon, Kawasaki Motors UK has made a donation to Ros Gale, Director of the Rob Vine Fund, which provides training and essential medical and rescue equipment to doctors and paramedics involved in all forms of motorsport on the Isle of Man .

The Rob Vine Fund has long been a cause close to Kawasaki UK, with charity Director Ros Gale often hosting staff and guests in the legendary “Ros’ Secret Garden” to watch the TT action. Located just after Ago’s Leap, the garden offers incredible views of the course and has seen everyone from Valentino Rossi to Mark Webber stop by. Alongside offering guests unrivalled views of the course, Ros also uses it as a chance to raise awareness of the vital work being carried out by the Rob Vine Fund.

Established in 1985 following the tragic loss of Rob Vine in the Senior TT, the Fund has played a vital role in helping to support the medical services in all forms of two, three and four wheel competition on the island, including the Isle of Man TT. The charity currently provides the orange immediate care cases to over 110 marshalling locations around the TT course, alongside orthopaedic scoop stretchers and red head rests. It also supplies emergency resuscitation and medical equipment to the rescue helicopters used at the TT Races, Festival of Motorcycling and Billown course events.

With 2022 marking the first TT in three years, Kawasaki is excited to return to the island and is pleased to be able to make a donation of £2,500 to the Fund, helping them to continue the fantastic work they do for all competitors. Further information on the fund can be found at https://www.robvinefund.im/.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK

“We have always loved coming to Roundhay, or Ros’ Secret Garden as it has affectionately become known, while at the TT. For as long as we have been visiting, Ros has been working tirelessly to raise funds for the Rob Vine Fund, and we have always tried to support where we can. After three years away, we are all very excited to be returning to the island and celebrate the return of the TT with this donation.”

Ros Gale, Director of the Rob Vine Fund

“I’ve always enjoyed welcoming visitors to the garden to watch the TT action and raise awareness of the fund. Kawasaki has been a long-time supporter of what we do and this donation is fantastic and will allow us to continue to provide essential medical equipment to motorsport competitors on the Isle of Man.”

