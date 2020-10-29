Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry News
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Manufacturers
Helmets
Electric Motorcycles
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Motorcycle Touring
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home
Reviews
Biker T-Shirts UK
Race Calendars
Instagram Gallery
Grid Girls
Advertise With Us
Paid Collaboration
Syndication
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Superbike News
Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry News
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Manufacturers
Helmets
Electric Motorcycles
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Motorcycle Touring
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise
Trending Now
GASGAS Factory Racing Unveil New MXGP and MX2 Motocross Factory Bikes
21YM Honda CRF450RX
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Tour is Go
Save your Soles with Wunderlich
Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance postponed until 2021
Kawasaki - Motorcycle Industry News
Latest Kawasaki News
Adventure calls as Kawasaki unveil all‑new 2021 Versys 1000 S and updated Versys 1000 SE
admin
-
October 12, 2020
Kawasaki unveils autumn 2020 finance packages
admin
-
October 5, 2020
Kawasaki unveils a trio of 2021 twins
admin
-
October 5, 2020
Kawasaki wins the 2020 WorldSSP300 Manufacturers’ Championship in Magny-Cours
admin
-
October 3, 2020
Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days 2020
admin
-
July 4, 2020
Green Light for Kawasaki Dealers to Open
admin
-
May 28, 2020
Kawasaki to partner Manx Radio with ‘Mountain Memories’ Station
admin
-
May 8, 2020
Kawasaki Motors UK Powers On
admin
-
March 23, 2020
Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki Ninja ZX‑10RR
admin
-
February 14, 2020
New 2020 Massingberd‑Mundy Kawasaki livery unveiled
admin
-
February 14, 2020
Pirelli DIABLO ROSSO™ III chosen as original equipment for the new hypernaked Kawasaki Z H2
admin
-
February 5, 2020
Bristol Kawasaki under new ownership
admin
-
January 31, 2020
Kawasaki Day at Knockhill – 7th Aug
admin
-
July 23, 2019
Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled
admin
-
June 18, 2019
“Most powerful yet” Kawasaki KX250 unveiled for 2020 model year
admin
-
June 18, 2019
Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650
admin
-
June 18, 2019
Kawasaki is Calling
admin
-
June 17, 2019
Leave Nothing Behind – 2018 Ninja H2 SX & Ninja H2 SX SE
admin
-
June 12, 2019
SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences
admin
-
June 6, 2019
Bike Reviews - Click here for more
Reviews coming too Superbike News soon
admin
-
October 21, 2020
BMW R nineT Review
admin
-
October 21, 2020
Triumph Speed Twin Review
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Honda Rebel Review
admin
-
October 10, 2020
Yamaha Niken GT Review
admin
-
October 7, 2020
Follow us on Instagram
@superbikenews
Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry News
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Manufacturers
Helmets
Electric Motorcycles
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Motorcycle Touring
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise