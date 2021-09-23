Even if it is only for one day, the five-time world champion is set to return to Manuel Puccetti’s team, taking to the track to mark the historic change between “his” Supersport era and the one which will begin in 2022.

On Friday 24 September, Kenan Sofuoglu will climb aboard Kawasaki Puccetti Racing’s Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R during the two free practice sessions of the ninth Supersport World Championship round. Throughout his Supersport career, the 37-year old Turkish rider achieved five world titles, 43 race wins, 85 podiums and 34 pole positions. Records and numbers that make Sofuoglu the most successful Supersport 600 rider of all time and the undisputed symbol of this category. What better ambassador then to greet the “new era” and mark the change that the intermediate class will undergo next season?

As has been announced already, the Permanent Bureau of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has decided to add further models to the list of homologated bikes for the FIM Supersport World Championship in 2022 and beyond, also introducing some changes to the technical regulations, made by the Superbike Commission and to be announced shortly.

Manuel Puccetti – Team Principal: “We are very pleased and emotional at the thought of seeing Kenan back on track after three years with one of our bikes, even if it’s only for a day. I believe that Sofuoglu is the ideal ambassador to mark the change that the Supersport category will undergo next year, a class in which he has won so much and become the very symbol of this category.”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here