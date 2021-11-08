Kawasaki has confirmed its participation at the EICMA 2021 show promising an impressive line-up of new models plus exclusive news of future plans.

Those plans include ambitious growth forecasts for the newly formed company, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. that was recently launched concentrating its energies exclusively on motorcycles, off-road four-wheeled vehicles, JetSki personal watercraft and general-purpose engines. Among its stated missions, the company will strive towards carbon neutrality combining all the knowledge and heritage accrued over decades of production matched to a desire to meet upcoming challenges with new forms of motive power.

Following the announcement of a new production facility in Mexico and an expanding workforce, Kawasaki will use EICMA to explain that it is characteristically optimistic about the future. Now fully adopting the River Mark as a global corporate identity logo, the ambitious goal of Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is to introduce ten EV or Hybrid motorcycles by 2025. Plans are also in progress to develop five new advanced fuel off-road four-wheeled vehicles within the same time frame.

In terms of motorcycle product for the coming season, the Kawasaki show stand will display an impressive array of current models in the new year colour ways and an exciting combination of already unveiled new 2022 models plus – as the media and fans have come to expect – more than one important global public premiere.

Already announced 2022 models on the Kawasaki EICMA booth will include the company’s latest Retro Sport model, the mid-weight Z650RS, in its three vibrant colour ways. Making that part of the stand a complete “Zed Fest”, the company will also display the new Z900SE and Z900RS SE “Yellow Ball” plus the ever-popular Z900 in a new white colourway.

“Kawasaki fans have been waiting patiently to physically experience new models at the EICMA show for long enough. Now the wait is over our mission is to reward their patience with innovative, category leading machines that deliver on our promise to Let the Good Times Roll, a phrase that embodies the pure joy that comes from riding Kawasaki’s fun-to-ride motorcycles”, commented Mr Ito, President of Kawasaki Motors, Ltd.

“The mid-term goals for Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. have been well documented. EICMA offers the ideal live environment to present further new models for the near future and to play an important part in our mission to return to more normal times”.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here