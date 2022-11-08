Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In a landmark speech at the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, the President of Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Mr Hiroshi Ito, unveiled a range of new and prototype Kawasaki models while sharing more details of a company-wide vision focused on Carbon Neutrality.

Joining the battery electric Z family machine destined to fulfill the needs of commuters in cities across Europe first shown as a prototype at Intermot, Mr Ito also unveiled a Ninja style machine with the same dual battery motive power and a maximum capacity of 3.0 kWh. Both machines have been created to comply with the European A1 vehicle licence regulations and will be on sale during 2023.

Highlighting Kawasaki research and development into other innovative vehicle types, Mr Ito hosted the European preview of Kawasaki’s first ever Hybrid motorcycle in prototype form. Able to quickly and easily switch between its internal combustion engine and electric motive power, the HEV machine is currently destined to be part of the 2024 product range.

Demonstrating that Kawasaki is considering the full breadth of urban mobility from multi-cylinder machines to those based on familiar cycle technology and configuration, the Kawasaki booth at EICMA also hosted displays including an electric tricycle called “Noslisu” plus an experimental hydrogen powered display engine based on the Supercharged Ninja H2 using direct injection and compressed gaseous hydrogen as fuel plus the Elektrode, a child’s off-road style electric bike already on sale in North America.

While underlining Kawasaki’s commitment to internal combustion engines and research into future fuel types, Mr Ito also unveiled a new symbol headlining the new Go with Green Power initiative with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality for Kawasaki within a strategic time frame.

The sentiment that Mr Ito left the media audience with at EICMA was that Kawasaki will continue to provide products and services that meet the needs of its customers and society by harnessing advances in current vehicle technology and via new, environmentally friendly products that are carbon neutral.

