Kawasaki Secures Its Fourth Consecutive Manufacturers’ Championship Title In Montmelo

Ten wins out of twelve races means the Japanese Manufacturer claimed the 2020 WorldSSP300 Manufacturers’ Championship.

Kawasaki has won the 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Manufacturers’ Championship with 286 points. The Japanese manufacturer has dominated the 2021 season with two of its riders fighting for the Riders’ Championship, whilst many more have won races and mounted the podium. Current WorldSSP300 Championship leader, Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki), second-placed Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki), Reigning WorldSSP300 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki), 2018 WorldSSP300 Champion Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) and Alejandro Carrion (Kawasaki GP Project) all bring big points to the manufacturer claiming ten victories out of twelve, achieving a podium in every race so far in 2021.

With a 115-point advantage over their closest competitor, Kawasaki claimed the 2021 Manufacturers’ title at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, its fourth in consecutive fashion. Heading into the final two rounds of the Championship, the manufacturer aims to continue demonstrating the domination of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the category to finish what has been a memorable season in style.

Steve Gutteridge, Kawasaki Europe Race Manager:

“This season’s WorldSSP300 title race has again been nothing short of exhilarating! The racing is fantastic and the teams and riders should all be proud of their commitment and often shear bravery to reach their end targets. The podium is a realistic goal for many of the young talented racers on the grid and so Dorna and FIM should also be proud to have created this platform, having masterminded the category a few seasons ago. It’s great for the learning curves of young riders, the Championship and the fans watching these future heroes on TV and online around the world. Kawasaki are naturally very proud to have claimed another Manufacturers’ award in this rapidly emerging category and the capabilities of our Ninja 400.”

Kawasaki WorldSSP300 Season Statistics

Wins: 10

Pole positions: 2

Fastest laps: 7

Kawasaki WorldSSP300 Overall Statistics

Wins: 36

Pole positions: 20

Fastest laps: 27

Title: 4

Manufacturer Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 9)

1. Kawasaki (286 points)

2. Yamaha (171 points)

3. KTM (74 points)

