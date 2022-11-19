Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After a long and successful history working with MSS Performance, including the last six years as the official Team Green Technical Partner, Kawasaki UK is excited to be strengthening that partnership further in 2023.

First connecting back in 1982 when MSS raced a GPZ1100 at Bemsee Club Racing, the pairing between Kawasaki and MSS has continued to grow over the years. Six years ago, Team Green appointed MSS Performance as its official Technical Partner, seeing them support everyone from British Superbike and Isle of Man TT riders to club racers and even trackday enthusiasts.

2023 will now see MSS Performance adding even more race parts to their inventory, allowing them to create bespoke and higher-spec race packages for riders across the UK. Unveiled on the opening day at Motorcycle Live, visitors to the show will be able to see a full race-spec Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 400 on the Kawasaki stand. Interested riders and teams will also be able to meet the MSS team throughout the nine-day event or contact them by visiting https://www.mssperformance.com/.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“We are really pleased to be able to take our partnership with Nick and the MSS team to the next level. I first began working with the team when they were our official British Superbike squad, and since then, we have had many successful years working together.

For 2023, this strengthened relationship will allow even more riders to join the Team Green family, and I think everyone can agree that the two display bikes on our stand look fantastic!”

Nick Morgan, MSS Performance:

“2023 sees us enter into our sixth year as Team Green Technical Partners, which we are extremely proud of. It has been a fantastic opportunity for MSS to assist riders of all levels across the proven Ninja 400, ZX-6R and formidable ZX-10RR race bikes. Our passion for Kawasaki started over 40 years ago, and remains as strong as ever!

We are really looking forward to being able to offer riders even more for 2023 and cannot wait for the start of next season and then many more after that.”

