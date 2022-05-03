Kawasaki Unveils 2023 Off‑road Range

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Covering the widest spectrum of off-road sport and fun riding, the 2023 Kawasaki off-road motorcycle range has just been announced. Catering for the needs of professional podium chasers, committed enduro riders, enthusiastic weekend competitors and those just starting on two-wheels, the range is certainly comprehensive.

Entry level and first championship riders will enjoy the KLX110R and KX65 respectively with the four-stroke KLX employing a 4-speed transmission with automatic clutch for stall-free shifting, it is the ideal machine to learn the craft of off-road riding on while the two-stroke KX65 is the stuff of legends, having won more races and championships than any proud father has had time to put up trophy shelves.

Further up the capacity scale – and sticking with the two-stroke theme – are the small and large wheel KX85 machines. They are liquid-cooled and feature Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak suspension while benefiting from constant refinement keeping them competitive and reliable. And that reliability and durability is something that Kawasaki owners report back on often. No use being fast one day and in the garage with a stripped down, unreliable bike the next weekend. It’s consistency that wins Championships.

At the top end of the range is the mighty KX450, the most powerful production MX machine Kawasaki has ever manufactured. Created to dominate in the upper echelons of off-road sport, the mighty KX450 continues to carve a fearsome reputation heading up an impressive range of off-road machines.

In terms of enduro style machines, the successful KX450X and KX250X feature boldly in the new season range both ready to attack Hare & Hound style events plus organised enduro events that allow such machines to compete.

A new off-road season is always something to welcome and Kawasaki dealers across Europe are looking forward to answering the riding needs of a diverse audience. The green team is ready for the good times ahead in 2023 and prepared to do anything it takes to help Kawasaki riders achieve the success they deserve.

Prices and availability will be confirmed soon.

