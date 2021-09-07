Kawasaki Z650 Energized For 2022 With World Champion Seal Of Approval

Running under the tagline Energize from its launch, the twin-cylinder, water-cooled Z650 is a key mid-capacity model for Kawasaki. In a market that demands performance, an energizing ride and real owner and machine engagement, the Z650 excels.

Appealing to a wide range of potential riders, the Z650 is A2 licence category compliant, inspiring confidence in not just those relatively new to two wheels but even seasoned riders; in fact the Z650 is the machine that six time World Superbike champion, Jonathan Rea, recently chose to ride for his basic training in advance of taking his road motorcycle test.

Equipped as standard with LED lighting and a low emission Euro5 compliant engine, the styling and technical features of the Z650 automatically denote this as a strong member of the iconic Z family. Sugomi design is an equal marriage of styling and engineering manifesting itself in the sharp chin spoiler, muscular radiator shrouds and aggressive angular lines of the machine which also benefits from a narrow profile that inspires rider confidence.

Technically the Z650 utilises a highly praised colour TFT meter panel that not only conveys information clearly but also has an integrated Bluetooth chip allowing riders to pair their motorcycle with their smartphone using Kawasaki’s Rideology App to access an array of machine data and other information.

As rewarding for those climbing the capacity ladder as those that have been riding for many years – and even multiple World Champions – the Z650 will be available in early October in three editions, Standard, Performance and new for 2022, Urban, which comes equipped with a top box. The 2022 Z650 will be available in three colour options:

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black (Standard – £6,949, Urban – £7,169, Performance – £8,449)

Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black (Standard – £7,049, Urban – £7,269, Performance – £8,549)

Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (Standard – £7,049, Urban – £7,269, Performance – £8,549)

