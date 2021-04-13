Kawasaki Motors UK is pleased to announce that the Kawasaki Z900 supernaked machine is eligible for the Moto46 Streetbike Cup, a brand-new support class in the 2021 No Limits Racing Series.

The Moto46 Streetbike Cup, which kicks off at Donington Park on 17/18 April, provides riders with an entry-level racing platform from which to hone and develop their talent – something that is in keeping with Kawasaki’s long-established ethos of supporting and encouraging grass roots racing.

The Kawasaki Z900, with its aggressive Sugomi styling, represents the ideal balance between the direct and emotionally charged experience of riding a class-defining Z family naked bike and the refinement and confidence that a carefully selected suite of electronic rider aids proves. The popular machine has previous race pedigree in the form of the European Z900 Cup, a series that ran alongside the FIM CEV Repsol championship in Spain and Portugal.

Riders choosing to contest the Moto46 Streetbike Cup aboard the Kawasaki Z900 can take advantage of the full Z900 protection kit created specifically for the Euro series by market-leading motorcycle protection provider and No Limits partner, GB Racing. Competitors can also call on the services of Kawasaki’s Team Green Technical Partner, MSS Performance, who supply racing parts and technical support for Kawasaki Racing riders at all levels of competition.

The Moto46 Streetbike Cup will run alongside the eight-round No Limits Racing National Endurance Championship, which begins on 17/18 April at Donington Park and concludes in October at Brands Hatch, visiting Oulton Park, Cadwell Park, Croft and Anglesey along the way (all dates subject to change). For more information visit www.nolimitsracing.co.uk

Craig Watson, Kawasaki Motors UK Sales and Marketing Manager:

“Kawasaki has a long history of supporting rider development from an early stage, so we’re really pleased that the Z900 is eligible for this new grass roots racing opportunity. We want to encourage riders to get into the sport and should you be sat there thinking “this is for me!” Get in touch with your local Kawasaki dealer as we are setting up a Z900 race support price for eligible racers!

I will certainly be keeping a close eye on the Streetbike Cup and will have some more exciting news about our involvement in the coming weeks.”

