Kawasaki ZH2 by Laramoto

Kawasaki ZH2 – Laramoto gets blown away by this awesome supercharged machine!

Laramoto takes the Kawasaki ZH2 out for a spin. A supercharged spin in fact. It’s a phenomenally fast machine and you need to ride one! The supercharger whine brings a smile to your face, packed inside a easy to handle supernaked frame. It rides as smooth as a well balanced triple at low speeds, and then blows your head off when you wring its neck.

Kawasaki Motors

If you have a bike you’d like me to race or review – get in touch via laramotorevATgmail.com or just leave a comment below!

What I’m wearing – (top half) – the Knox Urbane Pro and the (bottom half) Held Joker Trousers.

Gloves are Knox Handroids and my helmet is made by Nexx. Get in touch if you want some Knox kit! 🙂

Review by Laramoto

