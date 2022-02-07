Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The latest addition to GBRacing’s expanding product range is a selection of protective engine and chassis parts for the lightweight Kawasaki ZX-25R.

While UK and European imports of this stunning 250cc Kawasaki sportsbike are likely to be limited, the machine has already proved incredibly successful in the developing and emerging markets where motorcycling — both as a pastime and as a sport — is rapidly growing in popularity.

Made to the same standards as those used by the Kawasaki Racing Team during all seven of its World Superbike Championship-winning campaigns, these new secondary engine covers and Bullet frame sliders have undergone considerable testing and development. A year in the making, each part has now met the high performance and aesthetic standards GBRacing strives for in each and every one of its products, and is ready for general sale.

All parts — right down to the bolts — can be bought individually or as a complete set, meaning not only is GBRacing the most effective motorcycle protection on the market, it’s the most cost-effective, too.

These new secondary engine covers and Bullet frame sliders are available now from the GBRacing dealer network and from www.gbracing.eu

Pricing as below (UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

KAWASAKI ZX-25R 2020-2022

Alternator/generator cover: £82.43/ $109.90/ €83.11

Clutch cover: £83.62 / $111.49/ €84.31

Pulse cover: £54.76 / $73.01 / €55.21

Complete set of above: £209.76 / $279.68 / €211.51

Bullet frame slider (STREET – left/right): £36.72 / $48.96 / €37.03

Bullet frame slider set (SREET left & right): £73.44 / $97.92 / €74.05

