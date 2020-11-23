A supercharged sensation at its launch on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier in 2020, Kawasaki’s incredible Z H2 blasts into 2021 with an SE model in showrooms making it a two-bike range for the new year.

In its own unique paint and graphic look, the SE model does what seemed impossible at the time, adding yet more bling to the Z H2 concept. Already a no-nonsense, impossible to ignore base machine, the SE version adds some key features to justify its claim to be King of the Supernakeds.

The trellis chassis remains and so too the unique balanced supercharged engine that has won so many plaudits already. And although appearing to be naked and stripped to bare essentials, the Z H2 SE also boasts an awesome array of electronic rider aids including, electronic cruise control, integrated riding modes (linking KTRCS sport traction control), power modes, traction & launch control, selectable power modes an up/down quick shifter plus Cornering Management Function, launch control and Intelligent anti-lock Brake System which counts on Brembo Stylema calipers for incredible stopping power.

And while the huge torque of the 998cc inline four brings the horizon rushing into focus, the journey there will now be even smoother as the new edition of electronically damped ø43 mm Showa SFF-CA (cartridge) fork and a high-spec BFRC lite rear shock can now count on Showa’s Skyhook technology. With a 1 millisecond reaction time, Skyhook adjusts the damping electronically to suit vehicle speed and suspension stroke speed with the intention of keeping the body of the vehicle in a constant attitude while the wheels and suspension follow the dips and deviations in the road surface. Deceleration is also considered, allowing the pitching that occurs under braking to be managed.

Ensuring that Kawasaki’s Sugomi styled predator does not have to move among the shadows at night, an all LED lighting package illuminates the Z H2 SE while the rider can focus on the clarity of a TFT meter panel which is also Bluetooth equipped allowing connection with a Smartphone for a variety of functions courtesy of Kawasaki’s free to download Rideology app. With so many stand out features – and such characteristic Kawasaki state-of-the-art engineering – it’s no wonder the Z H2 SE is adorned with the exclusive “River Mark”.

It’s a lot to take in and certainly a genuine assault on the senses so it’s comforting to know only one word needs to be recalled to create an image of the 2021 Z H2 SE – Supercharge!

Arriving March 2021, the Kawasaki Z H2 will cost £15,899, with the Performance edition priced at £16,999. The Z H2 SE is available in Gloden Blazed Green and Diablo Black and will cost £18,349, with the Performance Edition priced at £19,449.

For more information on Kawasaki Motorcycles UK visit kawasaki.co.uk/en/products

