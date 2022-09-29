Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Justifiably causing a worldwide sensation when launched, the supreme Supernaked Z H2 remains the planet’s only production forced induction naked style machine.

Harnessing Kawasaki’s unique in-house developed balanced supercharger technology, the 147.1 kW {200 PS} rated Z H2 and its sparring partner, the Z H2 SE, boast impressive specifications with an array of technology and rider aids that justify their positions at the forefront of the naked bike segment.

For the Z H2 this means such features as IMU enhanced electronics package encompassing electronic cruise control, traction control, power mode selection, launch control plus other top line items like a dual direction quick shifter and integrated braking along with an assist and slipper clutch.

And on the subject of braking, the Z H2 benefits from Brembo M4.32 calipers while the Z H2 SE boasts the Italian firm’s latest Stylema calipers along with Showa electronically damped suspension featuring state-of-the-art Skyhook technology designed to keep the machine attitude stable while the suspension absorbs road deviations.

With both machines benefiting from a Ninja H2 derived trellis tube chassis and all LED lighting integrated into the unique Sugomi styling, the rider view is dominated by the “fat” type handlebar and highly praised colour TFT meter display featuring Smartphone connectivity allowing riders to use version two of the Kawasaki Rideology App.

Add a Performance Edition to the mix featuring a large smoke meter cover, gel tank pad, colour coded seat cover and titanium Akrapovič exhaust silencer and the choice of which Z H2 to focus on gets even harder.

In 2023, the Z H2 will be available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Ebony, costing £17,299.

The Z H2 SE will be in showrooms resplendent in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Ebony/Mirror Coated Black, costing £19,799.

Both models will be available from February.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security