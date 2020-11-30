As the cooler weather starts creeping in, don’t get caught out. Keep your hands warm this winter with Richa gloves…

Arctic GTX

Following the success of the Arctic WP gloves, Richa introduced a Gore-Tex® version to its glove lineup for riders looking for a pair of warm and waterproof winter gloves, the aptly named Richa Arctic GTX gloves.

The gloves, available in sizes S-3XL, have a leather and textile construction with a Gore-Tex® membrane inside, ensuring rider’s hands stay dry from the elements and any moisture from inside the gloves is wicked away. They feature a thermal liner for warmth, D3O knuckle protection and an integrated finger visor wiper made from suede. A hook and loop fastener and a Velcro strap ensure a snug and secure fit.

The Richa Arctic GTX gloves have an RRP of £119.99.

Nordic GTX

The Nordic GTX gloves have a dual chamber construction, with a single thumb chamber – also known as ‘lobster claw’ style. The main benefit of this configuration is that fingers are able to share heat but without the loss of dexterity.

Designed to combat the extreme cold, they feature a fleece lining, a breathable wind- and waterproof Gore-Tex® membrane and the backs of the fingers are leather-wrapped. They fasten with an adjustable hook and loop wrist closure as well as a larger Velcro strap for a secure, comfortable and weatherproof fit.

The Richa Nordic GTX gloves are available in sizes S-3XL and have an RRP of £109.99.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit: www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

