Manage your heated riding kit from your smartphone with the new Keis Bluetooth® Power Controller.

Making it easier than ever to stay warm and comfortable while you ride, the Power Controller enables the wearer to set the temperature of Keis heated garments using the Keis iControl App.

The App is super easy to use and can be operated while wearing smartphone-compatible riding gloves – no need to take them off, exposing the hands to the cold and wet.

Multiple garments can be connected and controlled in the App, so there’s also no digging around in pockets for button-operated controllers either.

Set up is simple: just plug a Bluetooth® Power Controller into any Keis heated garments that don’t feature a built-in power controller; download the free Keis iControl app to your smartphone; pair them up and you’re ready.

The Keis iControl App can be downloaded free from Google Play (for Android phones) and the Apple iStore (for phones that use iOS).

As well as giving the user instant control, the Power Controller also intelligently smooths out any small input voltage and current fluctuation.

It’s rated IP65 for resistance to water and dust, and features built-in current overload protection for complete peace of mind.

The Keis Bluetooth® Power Controller retails at just £45.00 including VAT.

It works with all Keis Heated Jackets, Bodywarmers, and Vests, as well as other Keis heated garments that don’t feature a built-in power controller, up to a current draw of 10A.

Visit keisapparel.com to see the full range of Keis heated clothing.

For more information on Keis Heated Apparel products visit keisapparel.com

