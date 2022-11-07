Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Oxford Key Safe is perfect for safely storing keys or small valuable objects. Just set the 4-digit combination code and share with other people you wish to gain access like holiday guests, family members and vehicle rental.

The shutter door protects the combination lock from the weather and prying eyes. For extra security mount to an internal wall or protected outside area.

Key Features

• Sturdy aluminium alloy housing with sliding shutter door

• Resettable 4-digit code

• Mounts on wall with screw fittings

• Exterior housing dimensions: 87 x 120 x 40mm

• Interior housing dimensions: 63 x 91 x 30mm

• Instructions and installation leaflet included

Oxford Key Safe – RRP £24.99

