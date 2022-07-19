Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The gig economy has seen an exponential increase in numbers in a noble craft, that was previously dying a slow death: bicycle couriering. Apps like Deliveroo and Uber Eats have revolutionised convenience culture, and provided a new route to regular work for delivery cyclists. But if you’re new to the career, there are some key tips you should observe for your own safety.

Wear Safe Equipment

First and foremost, you should be ensuring that you are as safe and visible as you can be on your bike. There are a number of risks you will encounter on the road, many of which can be significantly mitigated by the wearing of the correct gear for the situation.

Your bike may have lights and reflectors on it already, but you should be making sure that you are also visible. As such, you should endeavour to wear hi vis clothing, in order to ensure drivers can see you even in low-light conditions.

Even if you are completely visible, there is a chance you will be knocked from your bike – whether due to an accident or a hazard in the road. Head injuries are a serious matter, and can lead to life-changing conditions if suffered; cycle helmets have been proven to significantly reduce the likelihood of suffering a traumatic brain injury in the event of a bicycle accident.

You should also dress for the weather. Courier and gig-economy work can see you riding in all conditions, at all hours of the day. You should ensure you have a safe and visible outfit for every scenario. Gloves are particularly important for keeping your hands warm and responsive in cold weather, so you can continue to operate your bike safely.

Know the Code – and Exercise Caution Anyway

The Highway Code has enshrined the rights of cyclists on the road for years – but recent changes have seen cyclists given more priority than ever before, as a road hierarchy puts them near the top of the list for road priority. Cyclists have also been given new rights regarding road placement, enabling them to ride wherever is safest, as opposed to by the kerb or in the gutter.

Despite these generous changes, you will still need to be at your most alert at all times. Bicycles are often treated poorly on UK roads, whether on purpose by poor drivers or by accident – and it is only your vigilance that will ensure your long-term safety.

To this end, you should try to avoid wearing headphones when riding your bike. Music or conversation can be a killer when it comes to attention, and could cause you to lose focus at a critical junction. You should also signal your movements well and early, in order that other drivers can notice and predict your manoeuvres.

Safety Over Speed

Lastly, safety needs to be your primary concern when you are on the job. Even if your work is time-sensitive, your health needs to come first. Don’t make any risky manoeuvres, and don’t travel too fast for your own safety.

