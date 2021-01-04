Suzuki has announced a new finance offer across its V-twin models – the SV650 and both the V-Strom 650 and 1050 ranges – with 3% APR available on both three-year PCP and HP agreements, with a minimum deposit of £300.

The offer is available on the SV650 – the bike arguably responsible for establishing the booming naked middleweight sector – and the café racer-inspired SV650X. Both bikes use Suzuki’s character-packed and responsive 645cc V-twin, wrapped in a steel trellis frame equipped with KYB suspension and four-piston front brake calipers. The X sports clip-on handlebars and headlight cowling, plus a ribbed seat to complete the café racer aesthetics.

The offer also extends to the entire V-Strom stable: The V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 1050XT, and the recently-announced V-Strom 1050XT Tour, which features three-piece aluminium luggage as standard, plus the ever popular V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT middleweights.

Launched in 2020, the V-Strom 1050 gets the latest version of Suzuki’s 1037cc V-twin, but with power increased by 7PS over its predecessor, and features a three-stage traction control system and three selectable engine maps. The XT adds cruise control and IMU-governed ABS that responds to lean angle, pillion and luggage load as well as deceleration on inclines and descents. There are also two ABS modes and hill hold.

Practicality comes as standard in the form of hand guards, centre stand, adjustable screen and adjustable seat, and both a USB and 12V power socket, while the Tour adds additional three- piece aluminium luggage, with 112 litres of storage space.

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here