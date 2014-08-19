Knox’s Handroid POD urban glove is now fully CE approved. The POD joins only a handful of riding gloves – including the ‘full-length’ version of the Handroid – that have achieved the stringent new prEN13594:2012 “Protective gloves for motorcycle riders” standard.

To meet the standard, the Handroid POD was subjected to 15 separate tests, designed to assess resistance to cuts and abrasions, tear and seam strength, impact protection and restraint – ensuring they won’t come off in an accident. Gloves are also tested for dexterity, to make sure the rider can still operate controls easily while wearing them.

Designed to offer the urban rider the same level of protection and unique cool styling as the acclaimed Handroid, the Handroid POD features three patented elements: a live exoskeleton covering the fingers and thumbs; Knox’s SPS scaphoid protection system and Boa lacing, which is located on the side of the cuff for a better fit under the sleeves of riding jackets.

The Knox Handroid POD retails at £149.99 including VAT and comes in sizes XS-XXL. For more information call Knox on O19OO 825825 or visit www.planet-knox.com