Knox Ryder

A Sporty Rucksack with a 20 litre capacity and 3 useful roomy sections.

All sections have secure locking zips for added security.

The front pocket houses a really useful helmet carrier for use off the bike.

A waterproof cover is included and is stored in a zipped pocket in the base of the rucksack.

This multi functional rucksack can also convert to a tail pack using the extra connecting straps provided.

Space for laptop computer.

MICRO-LOCK has been used in the base for added protection.

Colour Grey

For more info and more check out https://www.planet-knox.com/