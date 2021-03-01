Knox Shield Jeans – Single Layer – CE Approved to Class AAA

The Shield Jeans are pinnacle of the Knox jean collection.

Now CE approved under the EN 17092 regulations to Class AAA rating; a class normally reserved for leather suits.

The Shield Jeans are a true single layer jean with no extra mesh lining. They look exactly like regular jeans but the Spectra® stretch denim comes with incredible strength and durability.

The Shield Jeans are made with patent pending Spectra® denim. Spectra ® is 40% stronger than aramid and fifteen times stronger than steel and is one of the world’s strongest and lightest fibres. In addition to having supreme strength, Spectra® denim is also hypo allergenic, moisture repelling, helps you to stay cool by drawing heat away from the body and incorporates stretch for all day comfort.

There are invisible amour pockets with external access for easy removal of low-profile Knox CE Micro-lock protectors in the hips and knees that are fitted as standard.

RRP £249.99 UK.

RRP €299.99 EU.

RRP $329.99 USA.

Available from March 2021.

