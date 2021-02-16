Designed to be worn on its own with No Jacket Required, the NEW Urbane Pro MK2 is the ultimate lightweight, breathable, impact protective motorcycle armoured shirt with even more abrasion resistance.

Now CE approved under the EN 17092 regulations to Class AA; a class normally reserved for tough textile or leather jackets. This improved technical performance of the Urbane Pro MK2 comes with no loss of breathability or extra weight.

The shirts design aesthetic, abrasion resistance, superior stretch comfort, lightweight and breathability remain intact.

Combined with world leading Micro-lock Armour, the Urbane Pro MK2 is perfect for wearing on its own in hot weather. In changing weather it can also be worn as a foundation layer, which can be combined with any type of outer shell, be it a jacket, sweatshirt or waterproof.

It offers all riders great protection, whenever, wherever and whatever they ride, in any climate.

The ultimate flexible riding solution – The Urbane Pro MK2

RRP £229.99 – £249.99 UK.

RRP €279.99 – €299.99 EU.

RRP $299.99 – $329.99 USA.

Available from March 2021.

