Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R have been the class-toppers in their respective classes for over a decade. For 2023, that trend continues in typical KTM fashion, fuelled by a true READY TO RACE pedigree.

At the heart of both the KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R, lies the most powerful production single-cylinder engine available. With over 30 years of consistent development, the KTM LC4 has slowly morphed from a 553 cc race-spec engine in 1987 to the fully-fledged 693 cc machine it is today.

Not only has the LC4 stood the test of time, but it essentially created a segment unto itself. This has proven to be the ideal baseline for the KTM 690 range, paving the way for two of the most dominating motorcycles to leave the Mattighofen factory.

At the forefront of this powerplay is the KTM 690 ENDURO R. Having been the go-to dual sport machine for many years, it receives a few welcome updates for 2023. Now an even more astute enduro weapon, the KTM 690 ENDURO R offers no compromises when tackling hard enduro-type terrain, and easy, fast-flowing trails.

This is perfectly displayed by Dakar racing expert Xavier de Soultrait in his recent victory at the Transanatolia Rally.

“I wanted to challenge myself on the 7-day Transanatolia Rally by racing it with a production machine. The KTM 690 ENDURO R was up to the challenge, and to my surprise, I won the overall bike category. In some sections, I found the KTM 690 ENDURO R was faster than some of my older Rally bikes, with it performing perfectly. The KTM 690 ENDURO R is the ideal weapon for fast-paced and flowing trails, easily capable of holding its own in the Rally world.”

Not to be outdone, the utterly ballistic KTM 690 SMC R has been the slide-king for adrenaline-hunting canyon carvers for decades. Built to be thrashed around twisty mountain roads and tear around race tracks, the KTM 690 SMC R has been the undisputed supermoto king for nearly as long as the wheelies it pulls off.

For 2023, both the KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R sport a simple but effective LCD screen providing riders with information like speed, RPM, and an array of essential warning lights. The dashboard’s slimline design also means the line of sight forward is clear of any obstructions.

Likewise, both LC4 machines benefit from Cornering ABS, which allows riders to use full braking power in all conditions, even at big lean angles. This is supported by Offroad ABS on the KTM 690 ENDURO R which reduces ABS efficiency on the front wheel but completely disables ABS on the rear, allowing riders to lock up the rear into a tight turn.

Supermoto ABS replaces this feature on the KTM 690 SMC R, which quite literally pulls out all the stops. When activated, ABS is also reduced on the front wheel and completely disabled on the rear, allowing for big drifts into corners and tyre-smoking powerslides out of the apex.

Both machines also receive enhanced CTG and seat treatment, with the KTM 690 ENDURO R taking its styling cues from the competition Enduro range. The KTM 690 SMC R brings an all-new blue and orange adornment to the fray, boosting its overall premium appeal.

Lastly, both machines sport EURO 5-compliant exhaust systems made from precisely engineered high-quality stainless steel. However, thanks in part to KTM’s global networks of dealers, the added availability of dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been designed to allow for the highest levels of performance, protection, and mobility.

The latest generation of LC4-powered machines offers versatility with a truly unique riding experience. With each model presenting ideal unique arguments for different riding styles, they bring together a dynamic combination of race-bred performance, ergonomics, and technology ready to truly tackle any terrain.

For more information about the new KTM 690 ENDURO R, click here. To find out more about the 2023 KTM 690 SMC R visit KTM.com.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security