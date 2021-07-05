Silverstone is READY TO RACE again in 2021, with MotoGP being held across the weekend of 27th-29th August. It will be two years since fans saw, heard, felt and smelt the unique experience of the pinnacle of motorcycle racing at the Northamptonshire track, and KTM will be there to welcome fans in a special KTM Fan Stand for those that bleed Orange!

KTM will return to Copse A, with a KTM Fan Stand full of fans of the winning Austrian marque. With the KTM Factory Racing Team leading the Moto2™ and Moto3™ championships at the time of writing, and having a race winning package in MotoGP™, there will be no shortage of opportunities to be right at the heart of the action. You’ll see all the action, from the tension at the start to the celebrations at the finish at a prime spot on the circuit. And with a giant screen available you won’t miss a millisecond of action. It’s covered, too, so if someone forgets to book the weather then you’ll stay dry throughout.

All KTM Fan Stand ticket holders will be able to collect their complimentary KTM Fan Package on Sunday morning at the circuit. The KTM Fan Package comprises a specially designed KTM T-shirt, cap, face mask, ear plugs and a draw string bag to keep it all in. Don the lot ahead of the racing and show your support for your favourite riders – be it Pedro Acosta, Remy Gardner or the very dynamic duo in the top class of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.

We’ve waiting a long time for MotoGP™ to return and for KTM to reopen the Fan Stand, so make sure you don’t miss out on the most exciting weekend of the year – and your KTM Fan Package – by booking your tickets by visiting the Silverstone website today!

