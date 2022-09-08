Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Positioning itself at the grassroots level, the KTM SX-E 3 charges into the electric lineup as the ideal starter package for aspirant young riders. With a tailored power output, smaller wheels, and lower seat height, it is the perfect choice for riders still finding their feet – and throttle.

Following its success in the European Junior E-Motocross Championship, the KTM SX-E 5 has become a very viable proposition for young mini-cross racers. With further acclaim given by Freestyle MX legend Robbie Maddison’s sons Kruz and Jagger – not to mention its everyday usability as demonstrated by Zoe Birch when exploring with dad Chris.

These accolades have paved the way for the KTM SX-E 3, taking its position as a true entry-level motorcycle, rather than an electric-powered mini-cycle.

Like the KTM SX-E 5, the KTM SX-E 3 delivers the same high-quality and advanced technology as its more powerful counterpart. Featuring the same chromium molybdenum frame, durable suspension, and advanced lightweight construction, the KTM SX-E 3 retains all the “big bike” attributes, but in more user-friendly packaging.

Powered by the same permanent magnet electric motor in the KTM SX-E 5, the KTM SX-E 3 has an output of 3.8 kW, with the 60 Li-Ion cells providing a capacity of 648 Wh in a low 48 V configuration. This results in approximately two hours of ride time between charges.

Upfront, 35 mm non-adjustable WP XACT USD forks take care of the bumps, providing 144 mm of wheel travel. On the rear, a WP monoshock is mounted directly to the swingarm, offering 133 mm of travel, and is perfectly matched to the front forks.

In keeping with its smaller dimensions, the KTM SX-E 3 is fitted with 10″ black-anodized lightweight aluminum wheels front and rear, wrapped in MAXXIS MX-ST tyres. This complements the stock seat height of 600 mm.

The KTM SX-E 3 also features an adjustable seat height, which can be reduced to 555 mm by lowering the bodywork/seat, mounting the rear shock in an alternative position, and lowering the front fork in the triple clamps. From a safety standpoint, the KTM SX-E 3 is fitted with a roll-over sensor, which will cut power as a result of a crash or drop. This is supported by a wrist-worn lanyard key, which also stops the motor in the event of an unforeseen riding scenario. Additionally, the low noise emissions make the KTM SX-E 3 more accessible to younger riders by being less intimidating and more accepted in areas where noise emissions are restricted.

Keeping the KTM SX-E 3 charged is easy, thanks to an external charger supplying up to 900 W. This can be connected to any 110- or 230-Volt socket and plugs directly into the battery pack for easy charging, with a full charge from empty taking approximately 70 minutes.

