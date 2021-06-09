KTM is calling on all riders To Go Adventure during The World Adventure Week 2021.

Seven days, 1,000 kilometres, July 5th to 11th 2021.

Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to put some mileage on your motorcycle. It is an invitation to go and explore the tracks and trails you’ve always wanted to and is an opportunity to share your favorite places with the global Adventure bike community.

The most adventurous riders will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels. There will be different challenges to complete on each of the seven days, with all riders completing 1,000 km or more in total receiving a personalized award.

The challenges will be open to all Adventure riders from all brands. The goal is to strengthen the growing Adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for Adventure motorcycling. To enter, you simply need to download the RISER app from the App Store or Google Play and start recording your rides.

For all adventurers keen to learn more about this exciting new challenge, more information is available on theworldadventureweek.com.

