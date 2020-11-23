KTM is calling on all KTM DUKE riders to show the world why they deserve the title of THE ULTIMATE DUKE RIDER.

If you’ve had the privilege of riding any of the latest KTM DUKE models, you’ll know that it takes a certain type of rider to pilot a DUKE. It’s not enough to simply ride a DUKE – you have to wrestle with it into submission.

For that reason, KTM is looking for the ULTIMATE DUKE RIDERs from across the globe to “PUT UP THEIR DUKES” and show everyone why they deserve the crown.

If you think YOU are DUKE enough, there are 3 easy steps that can lead you to the finish line:

Go to KTM.com and fill out the contest form

Post some photos or videos on your social media starting your caption with “I’m the #UltimateDukeRider because…”

Make good use of the hashtags so KTM can find you – #UltimateDukeRider #GetDuked

The winners will receive*:

Exclusive, personalized KTM PowerWear

A dedicated feature on KTM.com telling the world your story

A private visit to the inner sanctum at KTM HQ

A track day experience with some racing legends

And more

*All prizes will be subject to availabilities, racing activities’ schedule and traveling possibilities.

Ready to DUKE it out? Visit KTM.com for more information and keep an eye out on KTM’s social media channels for updates.

