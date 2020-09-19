KTM Super Duke GT 1290 Review. Is this the world’s fastest Sports Touring Motorcycle? Too hot or not?

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zr6W154uDlE

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the stunning KTM Super Duke GT 1290 V-twin. It has the performance of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R and melds it with the comfort and equipment needed for all-day riding, but intensified with additional enhancements, refinements and features.

This one has the amazing Akrapovič exhaust fitted and it sound great! It has an amazing rumble on hard deceleration!

We look at the performance, acceleration, braking, fuel economy, styling, comfort and size, so you can see if it fits you!

The bike is so advanced that we recommend that you look on KTM‘s website to read all the tech spec and features, otherwise the video will go on for hours!

The Ol’ Man, normally a cruiser rider, gives you his opinion about the naked super sport hyper naked crazy mental motorbike – get the gist?