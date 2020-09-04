KTM Super Duke R 1290 Review

By
admin
-

KTM Super Duke R 1290 Review. 180 BHP Hyper Naked Monster! V-Twin with Akrapovič Exhaust! Mental!

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgrxeoWUQU

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the 180 BHP KTM Super Duke 1290 R! This hyper-naked, v-twin monster motorcycle has earth shattering power and torque! It’s mind blowing. We tell you what it’s like to ride this technologically advanced motorbike and how all that power feels!

The KTM is one of the most powerful superbikes in the world! Is it too much for YOU? Watch our review so you can make up your mind if this is the bike for you! Do you need all that power, or would something smaller be better for you? We put it through its paces to help you decide.

We look at the fuel economy, range, handling, braking and acceleration.

This is not for the feint hearted! It’s a beast of a bike, yet still able to ride around town. Unleash it; and it has earth shattering performance!

This model was fitted with the optional Akrapovič exhaust, which sounds amazing!

We recommend that you have a look on KTM’s website after watching this video, to read all about it, because there is too much to put into this video! It would take us 2 hours to go through it all! This has every electronic enhancement and rider aid you could imagine. 5 inch TFT display, Rider Aids, Quickshifter +, Ride Modes – Rain, Street, Sport, Track, Performance. MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control), MSR (Motor Slip Regulation), ABS, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, Cruise Control, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and more!

