Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

KTM introduces new decals and colour updates across the 2023 STREET range, allowing riders to find a machine that matches their true READY TO RACE colours.

KTM roars into the new year with a fast-as-ever brace of STREET motorcycles, covering the full spectrum of road-going machines catering to all riders and riding styles.

At the entry point, KTM brings the small but mighty KTM 125 DUKE and KTM 390 DUKE Naked machines out to play. These are flanked by the impressive new generation Supersport weapons in KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 390 guises.

Not to be outdone in the mid-weight class, the KTM 790 DUKE makes a re-appearance, with the KTM 890 DUKE GP bringing extreme attitude, and the KTM 890 DUKE R providing the class muscle.

For 2023, the range is updated with new premium hues taking their inspiration from the vibrant KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR prototype and Grand Prix teams.

KTM 790 DUKE

THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL slices back onto the scene as an A2 compatible entry point to the KTM mid-weight range, bringing its razor-sharp handling to the beginner segment. This decision comes off the back of a partnership agreement with Chinese manufacturer, CFMOTO, which sees the 790 cc powerplant continued. This means the 105 hp Naked machine will continue to fill a core gap in the market globally, with a dedicated 95 hp A2 compatible version taking on the streets in Europe.

KTM RC 125 / KTM RC 390

Both models in the KTM RC range receive the KTM GP orange treatment, complete with black exhaust. All 2023 KTM RC models also feature a dark-tinted screen as standard.

KTM 125 DUKE

THE SPAWN OF THE BEAST, the KTM 125 DUKE gets a fresh colour update, introducing a blue-on-white motif, accented by an orange tailpiece and striking orange wheels.

KTM 390 DUKE

The middle-weight CORNER ROCKET receives two new colourway updates: a vibrant orange and blue/grey option, and stealthy black and matt grey hue adding a darker, more sinister shadow to the streets.

KTM 890 DUKE GP

The KTM 890 DUKE GP introduces more black to the fray, with an eye-catching black-on-white colourway, set off by a striking orange subframe and orange wheels.

KTM 2023 Street models will begin shipping in November 2022.

For more news about the 2023 KTM model range, visit ktm.com or your nearest authorised KTM dealer.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security