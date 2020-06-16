KTM’s 2021 EXC Range Reaches New Heights Of Enduro Performance

Introducing a series of refinements and key touches to its advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke model line-up for 2021, KTM has reinforced the best and most comprehensive Enduro range available in the market today.

For 2021 the combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensure that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe.

KTM’s expertise and experience from the WESS Enduro World Championship and several other racing disciplines worldwide drip into the evolving shape of KTM EXC technology. As the latest expression of KTM’s offroad vision, the 2021 KTM EXC portfolio is denoted through a fresh and truly READY TO RACE livery. The major upgrades for 2021 take the form of changes to suspension components, as well as engine reinforcements and brand-new graphics.

The KTM 300 EXC TPI is the leading 2-stroke with an impressive power-to-weight ratio and supreme handling to thrill even the most demanding rider. 2021 marks the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system. Breathing new life into the 2-stroke engine, TPI extended the possibilities for performance, rider sensation and the delivery of dependable power right into the rider’s fingers. The advantages are obvious: there is no need for re-jetting or concern for the climate, altitude or conditions. Automatic and electronically applied lubrication is another major asset.

As with all KTM EXC motorcycles in the 2021 ensemble, the KTM 300 EXC TPI benefits from an additional preload adjuster in the WP XPLOR front fork that allows for easy setting changes for varying track or trail conditions. Additionally, the ultra-lightweight KTM 150 EXC TPI has been given a new piston, which brings increased performance in terms of consistency.

KTM refuses to knock down a gear in its mission to continue making the KTM EXC-F models the best 4-stroke Enduro machines in the market. The level of the 2021 KTM EXC-F models not only ensures their presence near the top of race standings, but also makes them serious consideration for riders of any skill range. While the KTM 350 EXC-F is the definitive statement of a bike that welds the power of a 450 with the handling prowess of a 250, the new KTM 450 EXC-F and rasping KTM 500 EXC-F powerhouses take advantage of reworked shift lockers.

The 2021 KTM EXC range is further enhanced by the KTM EXC SIX DAYS models and the KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO, a series of limited-edition machines designed to conquer the toughest trails and most demanding races. The new KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO is a special tribute to the iconic ErzbergRodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble. A truly limited-edition machine, the KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO features a long list of special parts that reinforce its READY TO RACE bloodline.

The updated KTM EXC SIX DAYS range continues a tradition that sees KTM enhance its Enduro line-up with a series of truly race-ready machines. For 2021, the KTM EXC SIX DAYSmodels demonstrate KTM’s continuous support to the historic International Six Days Enduro. In each of these models, KTM has developed a race-winning package that is ready for the hardest special tests straight out of the crate.

Alongside the 2021 KTM EXC models, dedicated line-ups of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been developed to deliver the highest levels of performance, protection and agility for both the rider and their motorcycle.

Bikes will be arriving in dealers from July onwards. For more information visit: www.ktm.com/enduro-2021.

All details for each of the 2021 KTM EXC models will be available on www.ktm.com from June 22 onwards.