Ktm’s Award-winning Terra Adventure Outfit Brings Innovation To The Saddle

KTM often blend gut-wrenching excitement and high versatility throughout their motorcycle portfolio but the same enviable qualities filter into the KTM PowerWear catalogue, as evidence by the 2021 Red Dot Award winning TERRA ADVENTURE jacket and gearset.

The sheer level of performance pumped out by rides such as the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R and S and the whole KTM ADVENTURE range meant the pressure was on to match the level with an all-weather jacket and pants combo. Two years of internal development, a team of five people and a solid month of testing with more than 20,000km in a variety of climates helped form the innovation behind the 2021 TERRA ADVENTURE that nudged the bar higher in a competitive apparel market.

How? Superior materials and protective elements were key but so was the state-of-the-art features and a ventilation system that earned recognition of the distinguished German Red Dot Award.

Part of the comprehensive test crew were world traveler Joe Pichler and decorated Kiwi offroad racer Chris Birch. KTM have been able to marry their renowned attention to detail and engineering nuance with acute knowledge of what adventure riders really want. “It was back in 2018 when we came up with the first designs and ideas and decided to create this extraordinary outfit in-house,” explains Product Manager Philipp Penninger. “We felt there was a gap in the adventure segment and wanted to develop something that hadn’t really been seen before. We think we’ve succeeded judging by the reactions so far and of course the RedDot.”

The TERRA ADVENTURE jacket really drops the hanger. The multi-layered garment has a removable 100% waterproof shell (that can be zipped to the front or folded and stored in the back pocket) as well as a retractable and independent thermal liner: all of which clips and zips together easier than a throttle twist. Woven into other sections of the jacket are SAS-TEC shoulder and elbow protectors with pockets for an optional chest and back units.

Where the TERRA ADVENTURE jacket excels is through the ventilation potential, which has been designed for optimum efficiency in the saddle. Pulling the front tabs will quickly open the chest panels while the upper tabs will release the rear shoulder sections. When the temperatures really rise – or the humidity creeps up – then rolling down the back panel pushes a load more air flow. YKK-Quickburst zippers mean swift and easy access and this advantage is augmented by the handy ‘pullers’. These attributes and specs are ‘game changing’ additions.

There are at least three pockets, one of which is removable, and another is waterproof. Comfort comes with the soft-edged collar and the sleeve adjustments for the perfect taper. There is a bag and tube guide for an optional hydration pack and the discreet black and orange colorway incorporates reflective elements.

The TERRA ADVENTURE pants adopt the same robust yet effective philosophy with zipped thigh vents that will deliver cooling in the most aggressive riding stance. The pants come with SAS-TEC protectors for the hips and knees while the leather knee area means an extra guard against heat while increasing friction with the bike’s surface. Adventurers might have to cope with some gnarly riding terrain now and again, so the TERRA ADVENTURE pant is made from tough fabrics and tear-resistant ripstop construction. Riders won’t have to stress about the fit; adjustable waistband and belt and leg bottoms will take care of that.

Just as any KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle will remove geographical limits, the KTM TERRA ADVENTURE ensures that all riders are equipped for any condition or course. Zip up, fire-up and get going.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

