TPR Team Pedercini is pleased to announce that Kyle Smith will make his World Superbike debut with the team at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

He will also compete for them in the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship season finale in Australia.

Smith, who has experience of riding World Endurance, is no stranger to the larger capacity machine. Despite being best known for his successes within World Supersport where he is a three-time race winner, Smith has also shown speed in the Superstock 1000 category, where he raced for the full season in 2014.

He started the 2022 season in World Supersport, achieving a podium in Estoril. He returns to the WorldSBK and will make his Superbike debut aboard a Kawasaki ZX10-RR.

Kyle Smith: “I am really happy to have the opportunity to race in world superbike with Team Pedercini. The only time I have ridden a superbike was in World Endurance which is a different technical specification and so I am quote excited. I have also never ridden in Mandalika as I wasn’t there last year. I hope to learn from the experience and try to enjoy it and take it as it comes. I think Phillip Island will be a bit easier as I know the track, but I am ready for both events and looking forward to return to the World Superbike paddock.”

Lucio Pedercini: “I am happy that we have been able to reach an agreement with Kyle for Indonesia and Australia. I know him very well; in fact, we worked together in 2019. Despite him racing in supersport for many years he is fast, and I am sure that together we can do a good job.”

