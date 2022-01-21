Valerio and Fabio Menghi’s team is ready to face the new season of the Supersport World Championship. VFT Racing team is filled with great expectations after completing its line-up with the experienced rider Kyle Smith.

Kyle Smith is a greatly accomplished rider. He partook in both the Moto2 and WorldSSP World Championships, two very difficult stepping stones. The English driver can boast several Supersport podiums and victories in his record, as well as a victory in the European category title in 2019.

The season debut is scheduled for 08/10 April at MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

KYLE SMITH

“I am really motivated to return to the World Supersport scene and to start a new project, with a team that believes in me. I can’t wait to work hard for a successful season and show what we are capable of. I would like to thank all the sponsors who support us. ”

FABIO MENGHI – TEAM MANAGER

“We were working on having a line-up consisting of fast riders for 2022, and I’m really happy to have Kyle Smith on our team. Kyle, together with Marcel, makes a duo of drivers who will give us more than just a few satisfaction, especially since our team, with over 30 years of experience, is more motivated and hungry for success than ever. I would like to thank the sponsors and all those who believe in this project like we do. “

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets Click here for more info on Xena Security