Outdo TPR Team Pedercini back to full strength in Spain – Welcome Lachlan Epis.

Outdo TPR Team Pedercini is pleased to announce that from Catalunya, Australian Lachlan Epis will join them alongside Loris Cresson.

Epis, who is no stranger to the WorldSBK paddock having raced in WorldSSP for several seasons following his first appearance in the European Junior Cup is understandably excited to make his FIM Superbike World Championship debut in 2021. In recent years Lachlan has contested the FIM Europe STK600 series before he moved into Supersport in 2016, where he scored his first World Supersport Championship points during the 2017 season finale at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Over the past couple of seasons, he has raced in both the British and Australian Superbike series.

The signing is great news for the team and for WorldSBK who will once again have Australian representation on the grid from the next round of the championship in Spain.

Lachlan Epis: “I was quite surprised to receive a call last week about an opportunity to race in WorldSBK with Outdo TPR Team Pedercini. With no racing going on in Australia for the next few months due to the pandemic it was a no brainer to book a flight to Europe to compete with one of the most established and respected teams at one of the highest levels of racing. I’ve raced multiple seasons in World Supersport, including another replacement rider gig in 2020, so I know two of the three tracks I’m going to next. Barcelona will be a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it! I have to say a big thank you to the team as racing in world Superbikes has been a goal since I first came to Europe in 2014. Can’t wait to get stuck in next week!“

Lucio Pedercini: “I am happy to bring Lachlan back to the World Superbike paddock. He is a young rider who has made a big step in the last few years. We look forward to working with him for the remainder of 2021, beginning at the next round in Spain, and are excited to see what he can do. For the Australian fans it will also be great for them to have a local rider to cheer.”

