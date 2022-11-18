Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Langen Motorcycles unveils the first two bespoke customer machines at Motorcycle Live – NEC Birmingham.

Langen Technology Limited (Langen), one of the leading automotive engineering and development companies specialising in low volume motorcycles, is today unveiling the very first customer two stroke 250cc V-twin machines. The keys will be handed over to the lucky new owners at the start of the Motorcycle Live exhibition at the NEC.

In a specially orchestrated ceremony, the founder of Langen, Christofer Ratcliffe, will greet the new owners and provide a short presentation on the customisation process of each machine. Chris will then be available for a short Q&A session on the stand.

The two customer motorcycles will remain on display on the Langen stand 3E25 in Hall 3A at the NEC between the 19th and 27th December. A range of two stroke bikes from the 80’s and 90’s will also be exhibited.

The Langen team will be joined by IRRC SBK Champion and Ex 125 & Moto3 GP Rider Danny Webb to give his account of how the Langen Two Stroke performs on track.

What makes this motorcycle unique is the intoxicating 250cc V-twin engine combined with the focus on simplicity, the reduction in weight using modern technology and materials, along with the use of components of the highest quality. Modern design meets Great British traditional craftsmanship.

Being born as a side project in the Ferrari factory, the first version of the V-Twin was realised in 2014 by Vincenzo Mattia as a brutal GP race engine delivering 95bhp. The patented fuel injection and ECU controlled lubrication system have enabled Langen and Vins to develop the purebred V-Twin into a durable, controllable engine which meets modern emissions regulations. The well-mannered power delivery allows a predictable ride with endless, addictive torque on tap. Take the needle upwards of 9,000 rpm for an experience like nothing else on the road.

Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, Langen pride themselves on producing a whole motorcycle package which can not only contend on the race-track but also provides a confidence inspiring and unequalled ride on the road. Langen’s specialism echoes the great Colin Chapman “simplify then add lightness”. Relentless design, testing and optimisation of every component and system on the bike enables the Two Stroke to weigh in at an incredible 120kg translating to over 600bhp/tonne. The aluminium space-frame chassis provides the optimum stiffness, weight and geometry to give incredible cornering speeds, change of direction along with reassuring stability at 130mph.

Christofer Ratcliffe Founder and CEO of Langen comments: “ At Langen we believe that “cars move the body yet motorcycles move the soul” – it demonstrates the intangible and unmatched human experience of riding and owning a Langen. The whole team at Langen are excited to hand over the first two bikes, like all automotive businesses we have had our own issues with components and supply-chain and coupled with COVID-19 this moment has been a long time in the making; however the best things come to those that wait and our first customers cannot wait to throw a leg over these bikes and reap the rewards of the hundreds of man hours that have gone in to each machine – they are now ready to be enjoyed.”

Discover more at: https://www.langenmotorcycles.co.uk/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security