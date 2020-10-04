Laramoto does a track day – watch for track day advice, spills, thrills and interviews!

If you can see the above video head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ef1D4My7UJQl

Need some advice for your first track day?

Look no further than this video.

I capture some epic footage on my 360 camera, including hitting apexes and missing them… you’ll also get to meet the brilliant Jon Skelly, the owner, engineer and racer of his 2 Suzuki GSXR 600 SRADS who for some crazy reason lets me ride and race them..

check out this video for proof! https://youtu.be/UZSrtZPx-yM.

Give Laramoto a follow:

F: @Laramotorev

T: @laramoto

In: @_laramoto_

