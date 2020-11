Turns out riding in wet, muddy circles is hilarious! This is a review of the ‘Ride & Skid It’ Speedway Experience – you get a taste of how speedway feels at the Buxton Raceway track in the Peak District. Check out http://rideandskidit.com/ – they offer both Speedway and Flat Track events, great fun; whatever the weather!

Thank you to Aidan Collins and his team for letting me record the day and check out @Speedway GP for some proper Speedway action!

