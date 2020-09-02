Take a test ride on any Indian Motorcycle between now and September 30

Claim your exclusive Indian Motorcycle Test Rider Mug

Post and tag your test ride to enter to win an Experience of a Lifetime

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, is giving riders the chance to win an exclusive, money-can’t-buy trip of a lifetime in 2021. There is now just one month left for riders to enter by simply taking a test ride at any authorised dealer before the end of September and posting a unique picture from their time with the motorcycle to social media.

All interested participants need to do, is visit their local authorised dealer to register with the competition, take a test ride and post their picture to social media, tagging their dealer and using the hashtag #IndianTestRide. Indian Motorcycle will monitor the correctly tagged and hashtagged posts throughout the campaign and, after the closing date, will select winners for the ride-of-a-lifetime based on the creativity and uniqueness of their posts.

On top of the chance to test any new model from the Indian Motorcycle range and be in with a chance of winning a money-can’t-buy experience, all customers that complete their test ride will automatically qualify for an exclusive Indian Motorcycle Test Rider Mug.

As a guest of Indian Motorcycle, four winners from across Europe will be treated to an experience of a lifetime including:

– Travel to/from a special destination within the EU

– Four nights accommodation including full board

– Use of an Indian Motorcycle for a guided ride over two days

– Professional photography and videography of the full event

The Indian Motorcycle range includes the renowned FTR 1200, the all-new performance Challenger bagger, as well as the Chieftain, Roadmaster, Dark Horse and Scout models meaning there really is a test ride to suit virtually everyone.

To find your nearest dealer and book a test ride, please visit your country website here www.indianmotorcycle.eu and don’t forget to take a look at the other test riders for inspiration by following the hashtag #IndianTestRide.

Note

This competition is only available in the following regions/countries:

– Andorra

– Austria

– Czech Republic

– Cyprus

– Denmark

– Finland

– Germany

– Greece

– Malta

– Norway

– Poland

– Portugal

– Qatar

– Romania

– Slovakia

– South Africa

– Spain

– Sweden

– Switzerland

– United Kingdom

– Ukraine