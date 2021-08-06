Last-ditch Aegerter Lap Claims Top Spot On Worldssp’s Opening Day At Most

The Swiss rider had been in the top five throughout the majority of the day, but a blistering late lap moved him to the top of the timesheets

The opening day of FIM Supersport World Championship action came to a close on Friday afternoon at the Autodrom Most with Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) stealing the headlines with a stunning last lap effort in FP2 to top the timesheets ahead of the Tissot Czech Round.

Aegerter posted a 1’35.446s to claim to spot on Friday with the Swiss rider, on a run of five consecutive victories in WorldSSP, ahead of Spanish rider Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team). Gonzalez was one of just a handful of riders who did not improve their time in the afternoon, with his best time of 1’35.656s coming in Free Practice 1.

Patrick Hobelsberger (GMT94 Yamaha) was in the top three on his return to the Championship despite a crash at the very end of Free Practice 1 at Turn 21, with the German rider not able to set a lap time in FP2. Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was fourth, four tenths back from Championship leader Aegerter, as he looks to get back to winning ways.

WorldSSP at Autodrom Most – Friday

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’35.446s

2. Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) +0.210s

3. Patrick Hobelsberger (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.332s

4. Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.425s

5. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.613s

6. Marc Alcoba (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.894s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

