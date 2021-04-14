Latest K-tech Suspension Upgrades For Aprilia Rs660 2021

FRONT FORK CARTRIDGE – DDS Aprilia RS660 KYB

K-Tech DDS (Direct Damping System) front fork cartridges are a complete replacement damping system designed and manufactured in the UK for high end racing applications. The DDS cartridge is a pressurised damping system using 20mm displacing pistons to create a high flow of oil through the 31mm control valves to give precise damping control. The patent design eliminates cavitation making the system very stable under extreme conditions, the damping circuits are designed to work independently to improve the dynamics and response time. The system is pressurised by a spring force keeping it stable under all working temperatures.

30 clicks compression adjustment

30 clicks rebound adjustment

18mm spring preload adjustment

DDS technology

8mm piston rod for reduced system displacement

20mm displacing piston for large oil flow and increased damping control

31mm control piston for increased feel and response time

Patent design to eliminate cavitation

Supplied with three pairs of springs and tools needed to change them

Wide range of spring rates available

Used at the highest levels of racing including British Superbike and Isle of Man TT

THE DDS CARTRIDGES ARE ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH K-TECH AUTHORISED DEALERS WHO HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO INSTALL THESE PRODUCTS, THERE ARE SPECIALIST TOOLS AND TECHNIQUES REQUIRED TO GUARANTEE PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY OF THIS PRODUCT.

Part Number – 155-020-010-010

£1710.64

Excl. Tax £1425.53

Available May – Reserve here

SHOCK ABSORBER – DDS PRO Aprilia RS660 KYB

The K-Tech DDS “Pro” rear shock has been designed for use at the highest level of racing and developed in major championships around the world. Like all other K-Tech products it has been designed and manufactured in the UK using the latest design software and highest grades of materials. As you would expect from a high quality racing product, the DDS “Pro” features compression and rebound damping adjustment, length adjustment and hydraulic spring preload adjustment. It also features our unique ByPass Valve adjuster which controls both compression and rebound damping adjustment to assist with chassis control at low velocity shock movement to enhance tyre feel and grip. The DDS system uses a smaller piston rod which keeps the system more stable over a wider temperature range due to its small displacement. Damping is controlled by a 32mm piston which allows the use of larger shims for improved feel.

5 way adjustable

32 clicks compression adjustment

32 clicks rebound adjustment

16 clicks BPV adjustment

Hydraulic spring preload adjustment

Length adjustment

CNC machined components

DDS technology

Potentiometer mounting points

Wide range of spring rates available

Used at the highest levels of racing including British Superbike and Isle of Man TT

Part Number – 255-020-010-010

£1194.00

Excl. Tax £995.00

Available May – Reserve here

FRONT FORK CARTRIDGE – 25IDS Aprilia RS660

K-Tech 25IDS (25mm Independent Damping System) front fork cartridges are a complete replacement damping system designed to fit into original equipment front forks that do not allow for external compression adjustment. The 25IDS cartridges are designed and manufactured in house to the same standard as all our performance products using the highest grade aluminium which is hard anodised to improve performance and service internals. The 25IDS cartridges have independent compression and rebound damping adjustment and spring preload.

30 clicks independent compression adjustment

30 clicks independent rebound adjustment

18mm preload adjustment

Increased stroke over original equipment

Aircraft grade aluminium

Hard anodised and super finished components

Wide range of spring rates available

The 25IDS cartridges are only available through K-Tech authorised dealers who have been trained to install these products, there are specialist tools and techniques required to guarantee performance and safety of this product.

NOTE: THESE CARTRIDGES ARE NOT SUPPLIED WITH SPRINGS, USE 36-260- SERIES SPRINGS, THESE MUST BE ORDERED SEPARATELY.

Part Number – 130-020-010-010

£839.94

Excl. Tax £699.95

ORDER NOW

SHOCK ABSORBER – RAZOR-R Aprilia RS660

The K-Tech Razor-R shock absorber offers refined handling and enhanced performance over the standard equipment. The Razor-R shock absorber is designed with quality and performance in mind featuring, compression and rebound damping, spring preload and length adjustment to allow owners of middleweight motorcycles to improve their ride with sporty aesthetics and improved performance.

Increased performance and control

Compression damping adjustment

Rebound damping adjustment

Spring preload adjustment

Length adjustment

Nitrogen (N2) filled

Simply bolts on to replace original equipment

Spring rate options available

Part Number – 279S-020-010-010 130-020-010-010

£594.00

Excl. Tax £495.00

ORDER NOW

For more information on K-tech Suspension products visit ktechsuspension.com

