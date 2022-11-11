Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Brazilian rider Eric Granado will continue to ride for the LCR E-Team in 2023 after a very successful first season together.

Eric Granado finished 2nd in the 2022 FIM MotoE World Cup with 5 victories and 8 podiums. While this season has been a personal best for Eric, it was also the most successful season for the LCR E-team. Eric became the most successful LCR E-team rider to date. Their goal for 2023 remains the same, to fight for the title.

Eric Granado

“It’s amazing for me to continue with LCR. They trusted in me this season and we did a great job, we achieved the 2nd position, my best position ever in MotoE, my best season ever with 5 victories and 8 Podiums. It was amazing, I am very happy with the job all the team did. I am really looking forward to the next season where we have a different bike, more races, new track, and now it’s a World Championship…which means much more. I am very happy to remain with this team and to be ready to fight for the top from beginning until the end, do my maximum as always. I would like to thank Lucio and the team for trusting in me again. I look forward to achieving great things together again”

Lucio Cecchinello

“Eric has always been a very competitive rider in the MotoE category and it has been an honour to work with him for the very first time in the 2022 season. We fought for the title until the last round. The fact that we’ve agreed to renew the contract for the 2023 makes me very proud and of course together with my technical staff we’ll do our best to supply the most performing bike package for the next MotoE season. I can’t wait!”

