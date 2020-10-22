Ahead of this weekend’s Alcañiz GP, Takaaki Nakagami and HRC have agreed to extend their contract and commitment for 2021 and beyond. The Japanese star will continue to ride for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU team in the MotoGP class in 2021 and LCR is looking forward to playing a key role on Nakagami’s future career.

Nakagami ranked fifth in the FIM MotoGP World Championship, has demonstrated consistent improvements in his riding since the beginning of his collaboration with LCR in 2018. All involved are pleased to continue the relationship and look forward to more improvements from the 28-year old rider.

Lucio Cecchinello

“As LCR Honda IDEMITSU Team Principal, I am very honored to announce that we will continue to give our sporting and technical support to Takaaki Nakagami in 2021 and hopefully in the future. We are truly impressed with the constant progress of Taka and we will continue to do our best to provide him with the professional environment he deserves. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Honda HRC and IDEMITSU for their ongoing support.”

Takaaki Nakagami

“I’m very happy to be able to continue racing for LCR Honda IDEMITSU in 2021 and I am looking forward to be part of the LCR family for many more years. I’m grateful to Honda for their generous support, allowing me to bring out my full potential this season. I will be doing my best to gain solid results for the remaining races, and build on that momentum next year.

“I cannot wait to ride again at Aragon this week. The key point so far this season has been the consistency of our results and the key to each weekend is how we can show our pace from the first day.”

