Since its launch in Asia, the high-revving Kawasaki ZX-25R has been a hugely desirable machine around the world, and UK-based crash protection specialist R&G has already launched a full range of protection and styling accessories.
Despite it not being commercially available in the UK, Hampshire-based R&G was able to source a Kawasaki ZX-25R, allowing it to create a wide range of products for the lightweight and nimble machine.
The 250cc four-stroke machine is ideal for both learners and experienced riders alike, providing ample power for commuting, trackdays and Sunday blasts. To ensure motorcyclists are protected from the moment they ride off the forecourt, R&G has produced a wide range of essential crash protection and styling accessories, including:
- Aero Crash Protectors
- Tail Tidy
- Radiator Guards (2 types)
- Downpipe Grille
- Bar End Sliders
- Brake Lever Guard (carbon fibre & Zytel types)
- Moulded Lever Guards
- Cotton Reels
- Fork Protectors
- Tank Traction Grips
- Boot Guard kit
- Shocktube ®
- Rear Footrest Blanking Plates
- Kickstand Shoe
- Toe Guard
- Frame Plugs
- Mirror Blanking Plates
- Tie-Down Hooks
Prices start from £13.33 (excl. VAT) and the full range can be found online at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsebike/Kawasaki/ZX-25R/2020/
For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 / [email protected] or your R&G Sales Agent
