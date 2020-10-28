Since its launch in Asia, the high-revving Kawasaki ZX-25R has been a hugely desirable machine around the world, and UK-based crash protection specialist R&G has already launched a full range of protection and styling accessories.

Despite it not being commercially available in the UK, Hampshire-based R&G was able to source a Kawasaki ZX-25R, allowing it to create a wide range of products for the lightweight and nimble machine.

The 250cc four-stroke machine is ideal for both learners and experienced riders alike, providing ample power for commuting, trackdays and Sunday blasts. To ensure motorcyclists are protected from the moment they ride off the forecourt, R&G has produced a wide range of essential crash protection and styling accessories, including:

Aero Crash Protectors

Tail Tidy

Radiator Guards (2 types)

Downpipe Grille

Bar End Sliders

Brake Lever Guard (carbon fibre & Zytel types)

Moulded Lever Guards

Cotton Reels

Fork Protectors

Tank Traction Grips

Boot Guard kit

Shocktube ®

Rear Footrest Blanking Plates

Kickstand Shoe

Toe Guard

Frame Plugs

Mirror Blanking Plates

Tie-Down Hooks

Prices start from £13.33 (excl. VAT) and the full range can be found online at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsebike/Kawasaki/ZX-25R/2020/

For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 / [email protected] or your R&G Sales Agent

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham