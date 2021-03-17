New multi-year agreement sets the course for Lenovo Legion gaming devices to continue powering MotoGP™ eSport Championship events.

Dorna Sports and Lenovo™ have renewed a multi-year agreement to extend the collaboration between the two brands, ensuring Lenovo will continue in its role as a key partner of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship. The technology leader will remain the exclusive provider of gaming PCs, monitors and accessories for the Championship’s four live events – giving the best gamers in the series the opportunity to compete on high-performance and stylish Lenovo Legion gaming devices.

The collaboration began in 2018 and ushered in a new era for the MotoGP™ eSport Championship that has seen it go from strength to strength. With more live and virtual events than ever, the Championship has a growing global audience and has garnered more than 80 million video views and 10.5 million fan engagements since the partnership began.

This year’s MotoGP™ eSport Global Series will consist of eight races held across four rounds from May to November. Onsite events are currently set to begin with the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley on the 28th of May 2021, followed by the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich on the 13th of August 2021 and the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini on the 17th of September 2021. As ever, Valencia and the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana will host the season finale; this year on the 12th of November 2021 as the grid takes on the final battle of the season on their powerful Lenovo Legion PCs.

Races and dates are subject to change based on global and local health and safety guidance.

