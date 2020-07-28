Lenovo will be the title sponsor for the 2020 Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, marking the first time Lenovo is the lead partner at a major motorsports event. Officially named the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, the event will be held from the 11th to 13th of September at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Lenovo technologies including high-performance ThinkPad™ laptops, ThinkCentre™ desktops and ThinkStation™ desktop PCs; sleek ThinkVision™ monitors; powerful Lenovo Legion™ laptops, versatile accessories and ThinkSystem™ servers are used by Dorna throughout all the Grand Prix weekends. The Lenovo technology will enable the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship to broadcast to hundreds of millions of fans around the world. As the title sponsor at Misano, Lenovo will be the most prominent brand throughout the event, with an eye-catching presence at the start bridge, the podium, the press conference backdrops, the last corner and more.

Recognised for its technological innovation and high quality, Lenovo has been MotoGP™ Technical Partner since signing a multi-year sponsorship deal with Dorna in 2019. The global technology company provides solutions from supporting day-to-day office operations to analysing computations from high-tech sensors, like the gyroscopic 4K cameras on each prototype MotoGP machine. Furthermore, the Lenovo brand is a highly visible part of each race weekend, from on-screen graphics to prominent banners in the pitlane at each circuit. Since 2018, the Lenovo Legion gaming brand has also been a vital technology partner contributing to the record-breaking success of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship.

“Professional motorsports have an amazing ability to connect fans and deliver an uplifting experience,” said Luca Rossi, Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “As many around the world turn to the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini event, we’re proud to sponsor the Grand Prix with Lenovo’s smarter technology and deepen our growing partnership with Dorna Sports.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports said, “We are delighted to announce Lenovo as the title sponsor of Misano, both because we are strengthening our collaboration with one of the world’s top companies in computing and because the Lenovo brand will take top billing in front of so many fans. Our partnership with Lenovo is a source of great pride for MotoGP, and I very much look forward to a bright future as we continue to work together.”

LENOVO, THINKPAD, THINKSTATION, THINKCENTRE, THINKVISION, THINKSYSTEM and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. MotoGP™ is a trademark of Dorna Sports, S.L.