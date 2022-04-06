Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

TPR Team Pedercini is delighted to announce that Leon Haslam will join the team on four occasions during the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship season.

Haslam, 2010 WorldSBK runner up and with 313 race starts under his belt, will return to the series with the team for the first time at the Misano Round before continuing to run in three further events – Donington Park, Most Autodrom and Portimao.

Wildcarding for TPR Team Pedercini is not something new for the #91, who raced into the top five with the squad at the Losail International Circuit in 2016.

The team and Leon are excited that they have this opportunity to work together again and are optimistic of what they can achieve together. TPR Team Pedercini also wish the best of luck to Leon in his BSB (British Superbike Championship) fight, where he is looking to regain the crown, he won in 2018.

Lucio Pedercini – Team Principal: “Leon coming back to our team is a perfect match. We both still have a lot to say on track in the WorldSBK paddock and we are looking forward to entertaining the public for four rounds of pure racing passion! Thanks to our knowledge and his ability, we are confident that we will do battle and hopefully bring some good results like we did together in the past. For sure it will be a lot of fun”

Leon Haslam: “I am super excited. I’ve known Lucio for so many years and actually raced against him back in the day when I first started. I did a one-off wildcard with the team in Qatar a few years back and managed to finish in the top five and I have a lot of fond memories of being a part of the team. To be able to come back and ride with them again after all these years is really exciting for me and I hope we can achieve some good results together. The focus of course is BSB, but we have been able to find a solution that will see me return to the WorldSBK for these four races and I am really looking forward to it.”

