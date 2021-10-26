After two years of intense and valuable collaboration, Honda wish to thank Leon Haslam for his important contribution to their Superbike project and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

Leon Camier – Team Manager

“Over the time spent working together, we have had the opportunity to appreciate Leon as both a rider and as a person. We want to thank him for his hard work, dedication and full commitment to our project and the team. It has been a pleasure to work with him, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here