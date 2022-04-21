Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Leon Haslam returns to WorldSBK earlier than expected – he will race at Assen.

TPR Team Pedercini Racing is pleased to announce that Leon Haslam, already scheduled to compete for the team in four race this season, will replace Loris Cresson in this weekend’s WorldSBK Dutch Round.

Haslam will travel directly from Oulton Park in the UK, where took part in a scheduled BSB test, in preparation for his return to the World Superbike paddock in FP1 + FP2 at the iconic TT Circuit Assen, tomorrow.

Lucio Pedercini Team Principal: “It is an unexpected first wildcard appearance with us for Leon who will now compete in at least five races for us this season. We are sorry that we have not been able to continue with our original 2022 plan, but the show must go on and we delighted to welcome Leon back to the team earlier than we had anticipated. We go into the weekend confident of achieving three solid results.”

Leon Haslam: “I have fond memories of Assen over the years and so when the opportunity arose to race with TPR Team Pedercini in one additional race it was easy to say yes. I have ridden with the team before and achieved a top five result in Qatar and I know how they work. It will be a tough ask coming straight into Round 2 with no testing on the bike and the championship being so strong this year but knowing that we will also race together in four other races after this I am confident that we can gain a lot of valuable information and have a positive weekend together.”

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security